 Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 predicts a new career path | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 predicts a new career path

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 07, 2024 12:00 AM IST

Read Aries weekly horoscope for April 7-14, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Take the initiative to resolve love-related issues.

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, both health and wealth will also be in good condition this week.

Stay happy in the relationship and utilize the professional opportunities to prove your mettle. Both health and wealth will also be in good condition this week. Take the initiative to resolve love-related issues. You are good at your job and this will help you climb the steps to success. Make smart financial decisions and enjoy good health.

Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024: Make smart financial decisions and enjoy good health.
Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024: Make smart financial decisions and enjoy good health.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Do not get into trouble related to love as this can lead to disastrous situations. Stay calm even while having differences in opinion with your partner. The first half of the week is good to express the feeling but this is also crucial as your words can be misunderstood by the lover. You both need to be caring and must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some love affairs which were on the verge of break-up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week,

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid confusion related to the selection of a job. You will receive two job offers and it is your call to choose the right one. Have a productive week where your efforts will make the managers and management happy. Do not say no to new assignments as they promise career growth. IT professionals may have to rework some tasks and bankers should pay more attention while making the final calculation. Students expecting admission to a foreign university can expect happy news.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success follows you this week. This will make changes in the lifestyle. You will be in a condition to invest in multiple options including stock, trade, and speculative business. You are good to donate money to charity and also to contribute to a celebration within the family including a marriage. You may also plan a vacation abroad as your financial status permits that.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

It is good to do a complete body check this week. Some minor infections will be there including those that may affect your lifestyle. Some children may complain about severe head aches, digestion issues, and skin-related allergies. While maintaining a healthy diet, you are also advised to stay away from a sedentary lifestyle.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful,

curious

  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 predicts a new career path
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On