Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 predicts a new career path

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, both health and wealth will also be in good condition this week. Stay happy in the relationship and utilize the professional opportunities to prove your mettle. Both health and wealth will also be in good condition this week. Take the initiative to resolve love-related issues. You are good at your job and this will help you climb the steps to success. Make smart financial decisions and enjoy good health. Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024: Make smart financial decisions and enjoy good health.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Do not get into trouble related to love as this can lead to disastrous situations. Stay calm even while having differences in opinion with your partner. The first half of the week is good to express the feeling but this is also crucial as your words can be misunderstood by the lover. You both need to be caring and must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some love affairs which were on the verge of break-up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week,

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid confusion related to the selection of a job. You will receive two job offers and it is your call to choose the right one. Have a productive week where your efforts will make the managers and management happy. Do not say no to new assignments as they promise career growth. IT professionals may have to rework some tasks and bankers should pay more attention while making the final calculation. Students expecting admission to a foreign university can expect happy news.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success follows you this week. This will make changes in the lifestyle. You will be in a condition to invest in multiple options including stock, trade, and speculative business. You are good to donate money to charity and also to contribute to a celebration within the family including a marriage. You may also plan a vacation abroad as your financial status permits that.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

It is good to do a complete body check this week. Some minor infections will be there including those that may affect your lifestyle. Some children may complain about severe head aches, digestion issues, and skin-related allergies. While maintaining a healthy diet, you are also advised to stay away from a sedentary lifestyle.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful,

curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)