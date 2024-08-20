August 19-25, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, your love luck is steady and grounded. If you’re single, prioritize your friends over anyone new who demands too much of your attention. You might find something special blooming in that balance. 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from August 19-25, 2024.(Freepik)

If you’re in a relationship, focus on deepening your bond. Take your relationship to the next level with honest conversations and heartfelt expressions of love. These moments will add a touch of magic to your connection.

This week, your love luck is radiant! If you’re single, let your creativity and adventurous spirit guide you. You might meet your true love or someone who will lead you to them.

If you’re in a relationship, the energy is fantastic. Embrace your true self and celebrate your partner’s individuality. This authenticity will spark a deep and passionate connection between you both.

This week, you’re glowing with heart magic! If you’re single, trust your intuition and the signs around you—they might lead you to your soulmate or someone who will connect you with them.

For those in relationships, your wishes have special power right now. Make a heartfelt wish for you and your partner, but stay open to surprises that could exceed your expectations. The universe is ready to bring you something wonderful!

This week in love, focus on what you truly want and go after it with confidence. Don’t let anyone’s doubts make you feel less than worthy. If you’re single, the stars are on your side for love to flourish.

For those in a relationship, making time for friends can actually benefit your partnership by bringing in fresh energy and keeping things vibrant. Balancing both will help your relationship grow stronger and more fulfilling.

This week, your luck in love is especially strong! If you're single, stay true to your values and listen to your heart when meeting new people—it will guide you to the right one. \

For those in relationships, it's a great time to talk about your future together, including big topics like building a life or having children. These conversations can bring you closer and set a positive path for your relationship.