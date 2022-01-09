Cancer Daily Horoscope for January 9: Don't dwell upon the past

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Today, you are likely to make the best use of options that you chose in the past, which may fill you up with a renewed sense of positivity. Do not dwell upon the past and clear all the obstacles that stop you from reaching your target. Your innovative ideas may keep you ahead of competition and help you make a way out of difficult situations easily. Your ability to adapt according to surroundings is likely to help you adjust under any circumstances. Using your skills to your advantage may prove to be beneficial. Work on your strengths and sharpen your skills to keep moving ahead in life. Legal hassles regarding an ancestral property may be cleared without much trouble. Students may make headway in their new careers.

Cancer Finance Today

On the economic front, the day promises to be quite favourable. Starting a new venture overseas with friends may prove to be beneficial and profitable. Those involved in exports are likely to experience a boom in trade.

Cancer Family Today

On the domestic front, your interpersonal relationships may be in hot waters as your aggression may not help you see things in a clearer way. Harmony and peace may be disrupted. Extend your support to bring back peace.

Cancer Career Today

On the job front, the environment at office may be very encouraging as you may get to bring your hidden skills to the fore. However, be cautious of colleagues who might be spreading lies about you behind your back.

Cancer Health Today

On the health front, your positive thoughts are likely to reflect on your overall wellbeing. A good diet and sporting activities are likely to keep you in good shape. Spirituality may also help you in relaxing your senses.

Cancer Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may experience intimacy growing between you and your beloved as your get to know each other better. Your comfort level may also go up. Recently married couples may enjoy marital bliss.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma