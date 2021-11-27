Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 27: Avoid venting out

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You may have to revise your plans and policies while making necessary and important decisions today. The result and profits will turn out to be in line with your efforts, hence take the decisions wisely. Your daily routine could be hectic so try to take some time out to do other activities that make you feel comfortable. You can read more books and listen to new songs; it will help you find a new side of yourself. Students may attain tremendous results in their field. If they are appearing for any competitive examination, then success is indicated. Some of you may have to plan a long trip especially for your children or young family members. You may begin the renovation work of your existing home and may not spare any expenditure to change the ambiance of your home.

Cancer Finance Today

Some of your financial challenges are likely to be overcome today and you may succeed in increasing your bank balance. Your focus on accumulating wealth is likely to hold you in good stead and may help you guard against future risks.

Cancer Family Today

Today, you may face a tense atmosphere at your home which can disturb your peace of mind. Avoid venting out your negative emotions on your loved ones else you could hurt them in return.

Cancer Career Today

It may take some more for an advancement in your career but you are advised not to lose patience. At times, you may feel frustrated with your efforts and may feel directionless. Keep faith in your abilities, things will look up shortly.

Cancer Health Today

It’s may become necessary to focus on your health. Build your immunity and get rid of your unhealthy eating habits to enjoy the benefits of a fit body. Take proper rest and get regular checkups as well.

Cancer Love Life Today

Those single can expect to meet someone, which may lead to a new relationship. While, those who are married may experience harmony in their relationship. Your family is as significant as your partner so try to focus on both their needs today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

