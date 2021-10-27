Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope for Oct 27: Do not make haste!
Cancer Daily Horoscope for Oct 27: Do not make haste!

Dear Cancer, your financial position remains strong today. Handle difficult situations with patience and calm. Do not rush on things and be careful or you may face embarrassment.
New avenues for personal growth and career progression will open up for you.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:08 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Today, you will face all challenges confidently and will not hesitate to look in the face of some more dares. You will turn some tough situations in your favour and take advantage of them to benefit in life. Your self-confidence will get a boost and you will find success in all your undertakings in all likelihood. New avenues for personal growth and career progression will open up for you. You should not let the opportunity slip from your hands. Exploring nature and spending time outdoors will give you the much-needed break from a hectic work schedule. Students desirous of seeking admission to a foreign university are likely to find success. Travel plans will fall in place.

Cancer Finance Today

Your financial position remains strong today. Over expenditures will be balanced out by your additional source of income, which will give you steady gains. Right now, is the perfect time to invest in stocks that will grow in value.

Cancer Family Today

There are likely to be some disagreements in the family over trivial matters, which may disrupt the harmonious domestic atmosphere. You need to handle difficult situations with patience and calm.

Cancer Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to finish off your assignments before time, which will thwart all the competition. However, do not make haste and be careful or you may face embarrassment.

Cancer Health Today

There is likely to be an improvement in your health and you will see minor ailments disappearing now. Light exercises and the right kind of diet will help you stay fit. Reiki will give you mental calmness.

Cancer Love Life Today

Today, your love life will blossom, and you are likely to let your passions unfold in the company of your romantic partner. Make the most of the time and enjoy romantic bliss.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

