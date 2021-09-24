Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 24: It's a profitable day for your business

Cancer

People born under this sign are shrewd and cautious, but can be clingy and unable to let go. Today, you will display your positive traits to make the day auspicious. However, your family may need attention, so don’t neglect to attend to it.

Cancer Finance Today

It is best to take charge of your finances yourself and not rely on others. Money invested in property may not give you the returns you expect. Keep online transactions to a minimum, as phishing and other forms of cyber crimes are rampant. Don’t disclose your income or your source of finances to anyone.

Cancer Family Today

Things may not look ideal on the domestic front today. A petty argument between siblings can turn into a major fight, so intervene and prevent it from happening. Despite all adversities, you will manage to overcome your struggles with courage and honesty. Don’t let criticism about your gender orientation undermine your confidence.

Cancer Career Today

Your business acumen will help you find ways to get your stagnant business booming again. Despite working at fifty-percent capacity, restaurant owners will make their business profitable. You will be in a position to empower women and not only help them break the glass ceiling, but also help them take up careers of their choice.

Cancer Health Today

A skin ailment that has been troubling you for long may show signs of disappearing through traditional medication. Those who have got both the doses of Covid vaccination may feel safe, but it is still too early to speculate on its effectiveness. You are likely to succeed in motivating a friend to join you in workouts.

Cancer Love Life Today

Your plans for a passionate evening together with partner may come to naught, if you don’t take him/ her into confidence beforehand. Don’t take the chance of meeting lover in a market place, as it can be downright dangerous in view of the pandemic.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

