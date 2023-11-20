close_game
Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023 predicts minor troubles

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023 predicts minor troubles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 20, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer daily horoscope for November 20, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be comfortable in the relationship by fixing all existing issues.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be courageous to face the difficulties

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023. The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of love.
Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023. The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of love.

Be comfortable in the relationship by fixing all existing issues. Handle the challenges at the job. Minor issues will exist in both wealth and health today.

Be sincere in love and this will help troubleshoot the issues in life. The official life will be highly packed and both money & health will give you minor troubles.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of love. And minor frictions will also be visible. It is vital to resolve this to stay happy. Ensure you value the relationship and avoid harsh words even while having serious arguments. There may be points where you will disagree with the lover but open communication makes things easier. Some Cancer natives will get into casual office affairs which can lead to serious troubles in the future. Married females can expect to get pregnant today.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

IT and healthcare professionals will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Some copywriters, graphic designers, SEOs, media persons, chefs, and architects will have opportunities to prove their caliber today. The tight deadline should not impact your productivity. Be calm even while handling complex tasks. A freelancing opportunity can be a good option to display your talent and when such an option knocks you, pick it without inhibition. If you have an interview scheduled for a toy, attend it without confusion.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues will come up in the first half of the day and you need to be ready to face it. A previous investment will not bring in return as expected. Similarly, you may also have issues in raising the funds to expand the business. However, the routine life will be unaffected and you may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic devices or fashion accessories today.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health today Maintain a balanced office and personal life while focusing on the diet. You may also join a gym or a martial arts coaching center today. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you. You may have issues related to cough and allergies.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
