Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, October 20, 2023 predicts hurdles for students

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 20, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer daily horoscope for October 20, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. The first half of the day will be good in terms of health.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, – Be just and fear not

Resolve troubles in the love life to stay happy. Minor issues at the workplace will make you stronger. There will be prosperity today and health is also good.

Handle the troubles in the love life carefully. Professional success will be your companion and this will bring in prosperity. Some health issues will be there in the second part of the day.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will be strengthened by the end of the day. Some new love affairs will commence today and single Cancer natives can be optimistic. Those who are in a long-distance relationship should have the time for their partner over the phone as this is crucial to keep the romance alive. The chances of getting engaged with the love partner are also higher.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Be careful about office politics. Eschew controversies at the workplace. Ensure you focus on the tasks and complete them within the deadline. Some Cancer natives will travel for job reasons and students planning to move abroad for higher studies will see hurdles getting resolved. Artists, painters, musicians, and lawyers will prove their mettle in the second half of the day. Entrepreneurs should not hesitate to expand their business or be experimental. You’ll sign new deals which may improve your financial condition.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. Handle it smartly and go for safer investment options including mutual funds. Some Cancer natives will also find luck in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may also inherit ancestral wealth. A legal battle will be won and this will augment your wealth. Some Cancer natives may also get income through an online lottery.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

The first half of the day will be good in terms of health. However, minor issues associated with the stomach, lungs, and eyes will be there as the day progresses. Yoga and meditation will help in keeping mental and physical wellness intact. Females must ensure to not take part in adventure sports, especially underwater activities in the second half of the day. Senior Cancer natives need to be careful while boarding a bus today.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Friday, October 20, 2023
