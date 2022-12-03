Cancer Horoscope Today, December 3, 2022: Wait for a new business deal

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

It seems to be a suitable day for the Cancer natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may reach heights on the career front and get selected for the government jobs. Students may also prepare for interviews. IT professionals may get promoted to the higher designations or start working with new organizations. Your health may remain stable, but you may catch seasonal flue, so be careful and take major precautions to prevent it.

Some may get new business deals and earn huge profits today. Some onsite trips are indicated on the business front. Homemakers may be busy with an upcoming family event. Everything looks okay, but some relationship issues may cause a rift between you and your partner, so be careful.

What lies further for people born under the Cancer sign?

Cancer Finance Today:

This is a day full of opportunities on the financial front. You may manage to crack a business deal with ease. Those who are in the gemstone or jewelry business, may gain huge monetary gains.

Cancer Family Today:

The day may bring mixed results. You and your partner may plan to extend your family. Some disagreements with parents may keep the home aura a bit tense. Try to keep obeying and respecting your elders.

Cancer Career Today:

It seems to be a fruitful and favorable day for job searchers. Some good job calls are indicated. This is the favorable time to set a strong foundation for your career. IT professionals may get some onsite work opportunities.

Cancer Health Today:

Your health is important to you, so you may start focusing on it. Some may be careful with their diet and ditch junk food. Those who have been feeling low, they may try to go for Yoga or meditation to feel good about themselves.

Cancer Love Life Today:

It does not seem to be a good day. Newlywed couples may find it hard to develop mutual understandings and find time for each other.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON