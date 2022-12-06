Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Horoscope Today, December 6, 2022: Be calm at work

Cancer Horoscope Today, December 6, 2022: Be calm at work

horoscope
Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 6 to read the daily astrological prediction for Cancer. You are the richest person in your group today.

Cancer Daily Horoscope for December 6, 2022: Make sure to act wisely and boost your energy at work.
Cancer Daily Horoscope for December 6, 2022: Make sure to act wisely and boost your energy at work.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are the richest person in your group today. However, at work you will have to face some challenges related to a past task. Daily Astrological Prediction says, make sure to act wisely and boost your energy at work. Physically and mentally, you will be in a healthy state today, so you will be able to handle any challenging situations today. You will, however, hear some good news from your family today which will relieve you of the stress you had at work. There is a high possibility of a baby being born in your family. Travelling to a nearby place in the evening is something you might consider. Romantic plans should be postponed until next week as the stars are not in your favor today.

Cancer Finance Today

Today is the day when you can spend a pretty huge amount of money on yourself. Over the course of the past few years, you have worked hard, which has finally yielded you successful results today. So, you deserve to be pampered today. Good luck!

Cancer Family Today

You will be surprised by your spouse today with a special gift. There are high chances of a birthday or anniversary celebration at home today. Make sure to wrap a nice gift for your partner as well.

Cancer Career Today

You need to be positive at work today. The boss may make some unfavorable comments today, but it is advisable to use those comments to build the ladder of success in your career. As an entrepreneur, you will have a regular day at work without much profit. To achieve success in the future, you should be persistent in your work.

Cancer Health Today

You will get relief from a minor health condition you have been battling for months. Your health will get better and it is advisable to engage yourself in some physical activities or sports to maintain your overall health. You may want to consider purchasing a health insurance policy, which will be beneficial to you in the future.

Cancer Love Life Today

You have been waiting for a long time to tell your crush how you feel. However, it is advisable to delay the proposal until next month. This is because the stars will be in your favor by then. In any case, you should maintain your friendship with your partner wisely. Wishing you all the best!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today daily horoscope horoscope cancer zodiac sign + 4 more
sun signs astrology horoscope today daily horoscope horoscope cancer zodiac sign + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out