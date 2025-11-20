Cancer Horoscope Today for November 20, 2025: New connections in love is likely

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, trustworthiness is your major attribute Resolve love-related issues and keep the lover in a good mood. Handle the professional pressure carefully. Financial prosperity is at your side today. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Fortunately, the love affair will be productive today. Have a great day in terms of career. Handle wealth smartly. Minor health issues may trouble you today.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you spare time for romance today. You may patch things up with the old lover, which may bring back joy. Provide the personal space to the lover in the relationship. Do not impose your opinion, and also shower affection throughout the day. You should also ensure that the parents are ready to accept the love affair. Some females will receive proposals today while travelling or at an event in the second half of the day. Married females may conceive today.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

You will have a tight schedule today. A project will require you to visit the client's office. Minor issues may pop up in projects, and your client may demand rework. You may be given the task to negotiate with a client and utilize this as an option to prove your mettle. Some media persons will face challenges professionally. Those who are into business need to wait a day or two to make new deals. Students will also succeed in clearing examinations.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity is your companion today. You may consider investments in stock, trade, and speculative businesses. You will settle all pending dues and fulfill long-pending dreams, including buying a car. You may go ahead with the plan to purchase jewelry today. Traders will settle all tax-related issues. Females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace. Seniors may also consider dividing the wealth among children.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up in the first part of the day. You may develop viral fever or throat-related issues. Those with diabetic issues should also be careful about their health today. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. It is good to avoid lifting heavy objects above the head.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)