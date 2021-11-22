Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Nov 22: Keep a cool head and act wisely!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you can relax and enjoy the sunshine as your favourable stars promise to ease your struggles. Your tasks may be accomplished smoothly as the day comes to an end. It is likely to fill you up with a sense of great achievement. Your well-planned strategies, an open-minded approach and supportive nature are likely to help you sail through the day comfortably. The day may be reassuring in matters relating to a task, which had been pending for long. Old issues are likely to be sorted out without hassles. Do not let your success make you take some wrong turns. Keep a cool head and act wisely.

Capricorn Finance Today

Investments made in the past may bring profits. Money put in stocks and shares is likely to be received in the form of rich dividends. You may be able to purchase your dream home with steady money rolling in from your business venture.

Capricorn Family Today

You are likely to go on a pre-planned vacation to an exotic tourist destination with your family members, which may bring them great happiness. This, in turn, may lift up your spirits and strengthen your interpersonal relationships.

Capricorn Career Today

Some of you are likely to be inducted in your core management team due to your smart work. This could elevate your status among subordinates. However, getting too involved in it might not work in your favour and harm your reputation.

Capricorn Health Today

Health needs to be your priority as being overworked might drain you of your energy. Proper rest, care and nutrition may be required to overcome your fatigue. Physical activities and calming techniques may be beneficial for you.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your love life promises to be pleasurable as you plan fun activities with your romantic partner on a surprise weekend getaway. You may not only become closer to each other but it may also help to spice up your relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026