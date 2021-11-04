Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 4: A volatile day

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your commitment and persistence are likely to work in your favour even in the most trying times. Your hard work may pay off and your determination is likely to take you ahead in life. You do not believe in shortcuts and have high levels of patience, which help you turn challenging situations into promising opportunities. You are highly efficient and do not get pulled down by negativities. Your logical reasoning skills and an unflappable attitude come to your rescue to stay focused on the tasks at hand. You are a patient listener, which helps you win friends. Stay away from selfishness or it might go against your success plans.

Capricorn Finance Today

On your financial front, the day is full of fluctuations. You may receive some monetary gains from an ancestral property. However, due to rising expenses and careless spending, there are chances of facing cash-crunch too.

Capricorn Family Today

A youngster in the family is likely to get an admission in a foreign university, bringing happiness and cheer at home. News of arrival of a baby is also likely to lift up everyone’s spirits. It is a good day to plan an outing.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, the day does not look very bright. You may not be able to handle additional responsibilities handed over to you. This may directly affect your chances of a promotion and salary hike.

Capricorn Health Today

You are likely to enjoy good health due to your fitness-conscious activities. Swimming and jogging are likely to keep you physically fit. Yoga asanas may strengthen your core and calm your mind.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your love life is satisfactory and you may need to reignite the passions to infuse a new lease of life in the dull relationship. Try fun activities with your beloved to inject excitement in your romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026