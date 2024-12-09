Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024 predicts safe financial investments
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be sensitive towards the needs of the lover.
Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay sensible in both office and personal life
Be sensitive towards the needs of the lover. Consider safe financial investments. Handle the professional pressure for better results. Health is also good.
Spend time with the lover to share emotions and passion. Stay away from confrontations at the workplace and ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks. No major illness will disturb you today. You will also be good in terms of wealth.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Consider bright moments in romance and keep the tremors of the past under the carpet. Do not hurt the lover through words or gestures and also encourage in both personal and professional endeavors. You need to spare time for love and those who are traveling should call up the lover at least once to express their feelings. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the relationship. Married females may conceive today.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Do not compromise on ideals even while it impacts your career. Some professionals, especially government employees will be under pressure to compromise on tasks which can have a serious impact in the coming days. You may pick the first part of the day to resolve a professional crisis. You may witness minor scuffles at the workplace and be diplomatic to overcome the trouble. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts, especially from the government. Keep a watch on trade partners as you may have bitter experiences in financial affairs with them.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come from different sources. However, do not let it go by blind investments. You must have a proper financial plan which may also include smart investments in stock and speculative business. Some females will inherit a part of the maternal property while you should also be ready to financially help a sibling or relative. Businessmen will find funds to plan expansion.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
No major health issue will trouble you. But those who have chest-related issues must avoid adventure activities. Skip both alcohol and tobacco and stay on a healthy diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Though you may be passionate about sweets, avoiding it will be the best for your health. Make exercising a part of the routine. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope