Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024 predicts safe financial investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 09, 2024 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be sensitive towards the needs of the lover.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay sensible in both office and personal life

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024. Consider bright moments in romance and keep the tremors of the past under the carpet.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024. Consider bright moments in romance and keep the tremors of the past under the carpet.

Be sensitive towards the needs of the lover. Consider safe financial investments. Handle the professional pressure for better results. Health is also good.

Spend time with the lover to share emotions and passion. Stay away from confrontations at the workplace and ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks. No major illness will disturb you today. You will also be good in terms of wealth.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Consider bright moments in romance and keep the tremors of the past under the carpet. Do not hurt the lover through words or gestures and also encourage in both personal and professional endeavors. You need to spare time for love and those who are traveling should call up the lover at least once to express their feelings. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the relationship. Married females may conceive today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on ideals even while it impacts your career. Some professionals, especially government employees will be under pressure to compromise on tasks which can have a serious impact in the coming days. You may pick the first part of the day to resolve a professional crisis. You may witness minor scuffles at the workplace and be diplomatic to overcome the trouble. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts, especially from the government. Keep a watch on trade partners as you may have bitter experiences in financial affairs with them.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come from different sources. However, do not let it go by blind investments. You must have a proper financial plan which may also include smart investments in stock and speculative business. Some females will inherit a part of the maternal property while you should also be ready to financially help a sibling or relative. Businessmen will find funds to plan expansion.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. But those who have chest-related issues must avoid adventure activities. Skip both alcohol and tobacco and stay on a healthy diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Though you may be passionate about sweets, avoiding it will be the best for your health. Make exercising a part of the routine. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On