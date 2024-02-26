 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024 predicts business expansion | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024 predicts business expansion

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 26, 2024 01:29 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for February 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, There is no place for show-offs in your life

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024. Your commitment at the workplace will win accolades.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024. Your commitment at the workplace will win accolades.

Spend more time with the love today and also take up responsibilities at the workplace. Financially you are lucky but ensure you take care of the expenditure.



Be ready to fall in love today. Your commitment at the workplace will win accolades. Pay attention to the expenditure while health will be good throughout the day.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Show your love without inhibition. You may share some happy moments while long-distance love affairs require more communication. Do not get into office romance that may impact both productivity and marital life. Your partner may provoke you today with harsh words but do not fall into the trap and be calm even while having disagreements. Single female Capricorns may get a proposal from someone whom they know well as a co-worker, friend, or classmate.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be professionally ready to handle any major crisis at the workplace. An unexpected incident at the workplace may dampen your spirit today. However, do not let emotions control your senses, and be confident to take up new responsibilities. Utilize the communication skill to keep the client happy. Minor errors in programming can cause trouble in the life of IT professionals. Today, do not venture into new business projects or start a new partnership. Instead, wait for a day or two to make the final call.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Financial success will be there but you will need to be careful about the expenditure. Despite minor monetary issues in the first part of the day, the routine life will go uninterrupted. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic devices while entrepreneurs will consider business expansion t even foreign territories. This is also the time to invest in speculative business.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will impact the routine life. However, it is good to have a care on the lifestyle. Start the day with exercise and yoga. You may also skip both alcohol and tobacco. Be careful while boarding a train today. Seniors will have sleep-related issues which will need medical attention. Female Gemini natives may develop menstrual complaints today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
