Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 28, 2025: Unexpected health issues may come up

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You give light to the lives of people around you Overcome the tremors in the love affair and value the deadlines at work. Financial issues will exist today. Health also demands special attention today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the lover happy and ensure you also meet the professional expectations. Smart financial handling makes you richer. No serious health issues will trouble you.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive in terms of romance, and you both must consider spending more time together. Single male natives will be successful in finding new love, while those who are serious about the love affair may consider taking the relationship to the next level. You may rekindle the lost love after meeting up with the ex-flame today. But married people should be cautious not to destroy their married life. Some love affairs will also witness the interference of a friend or relative, which may lead to turbulence in the coming days.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities will knock on the door. Accomplish the tasks to stay in the good books of the management. Marketing and salespersons may travel today, and healthcare professionals will handle critical cases. IT, designing, animation, electronic, architecture, media, and legal professionals will have a tight schedule and may require working additional hours. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations will be successful today. Team leaders and managers should not hesitate to implement innovative ideas, as the results will be positive.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

There will be financial issues, and this will require careful monetary handling. You should cut down on expenditure, and you must also be careful during online transactions. A medical emergency will happen at home, and you will be expected to provide assistance. Today is a good day to buy electronic appliances and to visit new places on vacation. However, do not consider investments in the stock market or speculative business.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Unexpected health issues may come up. Those who have respiratory issues must consult a doctor. Children will also develop viral fever or digestive issues. You should also skip the distance from oily, greasy food that may negatively impact both physical and mental health. Pregnant females should avoid traveling to hilly terrain today. Those who are attending a gym should be careful while lifting weights.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

