Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 9, 2025: You may require handling a crisis with a mature attitude

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are an idealist Troubleshoot the relationship issues and ensure you meet the requirements at the workplace. Handle your financial requirements carefully. Health is positive. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Despite multiple issues in the relationship, you will love spending time with your partner. You will excel in your job. There can be no serious health issues. However, you should also be careful while making crucial financial decisions.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You may require handling a crisis with a mature attitude. This will help settle issues that are mostly ego-related. Be careful while expressing your feelings. There can be moments where your lover will suspect your intentions, and your gestures will be misread today. This may create issues in the relationship. You should also be ready to face criticism over your attitude towards certain things in life. Single natives or those who have had a breakup in the recent past will find new love.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Despite minor performance-related issues in the first part of the day, you will succeed in meeting the expectations of the management. Stay away from office dramas, and also possess strong communication with your seniors. The management expects outstanding performance, and you must confirm that you deliver the best results. If you are planning higher studies and are appearing for the exams of the same, the chances are brighter today. Businessmen will meet up with new partners and will sign new deals that will bring in profits tomorrow.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues will come up. There will be challenges associated with a loan repayment. You may require help with a relative in financial affairs. The second part of the day is also good for discussing financial affairs and settling an issue with a friend. Do not blindly go for speculative business. Instead, study the market and take the help of a financial expert.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issues will come up, but some people may suffer from hypertension, cholesterol, and anxiety-related issues today. Some children will complain about pain in the neck or in the eyes. There can also be viral fever or digestive issues. You may also need to pay attention to your sleep. Avoid driving at high speed, especially at night, as there can be accidents as well.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

