Capricorn Horoscope Today for February 28, 2026: Your investments may bring fruitful results this month end

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in poetic justice Look for pleasant moments to strengthen the love affair. Your commitment at work will give positive results. Prosperity permits you to make good investments. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be ready to propose to your sweetheart and receive a positive response. Despite the challenges, you need to perform well at the office. Both health and wealth will be at your side today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today You should skip egos and must also take the lover into confidence while making crucial decisions. You may plan a vacation or a romantic dinner today. You may consider spending more time together and pampering your lover. This will strengthen the relationship. Take up the relationship with the parents and get their approval. Single natives or those who recently had a break-up will also fall in love. Married natives must focus on the statements, as this will play a crucial role in family life today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today Resolve issues with seniors and avoid arguments in the meeting. Some natives will move to a new organization for a better package. You may take up options to resolve a crisis related to your job. Those who are good at technical topics will be successful in projects. Your interaction with the client will also be cordial. Businessmen will sign new partnerships. The second part of the day is also good to launch a new project or idea.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today Expect good returns from stock and speculative business before the day ends. A sibling will get engaged in a legal issue, and you will need to provide financial support today. You may also buy or sell a property. Traders dealing with textiles, fashion accessories, automobiles, and computer accessories will have good returns. You should, however, be careful while making online payments to strangers.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today Though your health will be perfect, it is wise to take note of even mild variations in your health. Some seniors will develop respiratory issues, and it is also good to consult a medical expert whenever required. Add more vegetables and fruits to the diet and avoid oily stuff. Children may have minor throat issues or headaches today. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects in the second part of the day.

Capricorn Sign Attributes Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color : Grey

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)