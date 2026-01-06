Search
Tue, Jan 06, 2026
Capricorn Horoscope Today for January 6, 2026: You may need to come up with new concepts and ideas

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jan 06, 2026 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Accept every new role and also show no hesitation while communicating with clients.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No danger will stop you

Be more sensible than sensitive in a love relationship today. Despite official issues, you’ll meet professional demands. Financially also you are also good.

Spend more time with your lover, which will strengthen the relationship. Prove success at the office for career growth. Today is good for smart investments. Pay more attention to health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Keep the lover happy today and try some exciting activities that you both love. The second part of the day is crucial for those who are new to the love affair. You need to be careful to have proper communication. Some females will be upset in the love affair due to ego-related issues. Those who are already in love can take the relationship to the next level by consulting with the parents, and you can be sure the elders at the home will approve the love today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Accept every new role and also show no hesitation while communicating with clients. You will succeed in settling issues with the seniors, while there will also be occasions where you may need to come up with new concepts and ideas. Those who are into the automobile, IT, mechanics, biotechnology, healthcare, and electricity would receive tasks with tough deadlines. However, your efficiency will help in resolving them faster. Traders handling electronics and textiles may develop policy–related issues that demand immediate settlement.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you today. You will see fortune flowing in, and this will result in your lifestyle. Some females may also book a flight ticket and make hotel reservations abroad for a foreign trip with the family. It is also good to avoid investing a large amount in the stock market, and businessmen may consider signing new financial deals in the second part of the day.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Health issues may exist. However, daily life will be unaffected. You may be careful not to miss the medicines, even while travelling. Minor stomach-related issues will stop children from attending school. Viral fever, skin infections, and migraine will also be common today. Keep the office stress out of the family life, and also practice yoga, which will help you deal with mental pressure.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

