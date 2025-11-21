Capricorn Horoscope Today for November 21, 2025: Avoid risky shortcuts today

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Steady Steps Lead to Practical Daily Progress You will feel focused and calm today, finishing tasks steadily, enjoying small rewards; remain patient, helpful, and polite with colleagues, family, and neighbors today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Capricorn, your steady approach brings progress. Focus on one thing at a time, keep promises, and help others when possible. Small wins will boost confidence. Avoid rushing decisions today; careful steps make tasks easier. Take short breaks, eat light meals, and smile.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Today, your steady nature helps relationships grow. Speak kindly and listen more than you talk. If single, a calm chat with someone new can start a warm friendship. For couples, share small plans and do a simple caring gesture. Avoid heavy arguments by staying patient. Show respect and keep promises. Small, consistent acts of kindness will bring more trust and gentle closeness between you and your partner or a friend today and tomorrow with care.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

At work, focus on steady progress and clear steps. Start with the most important task, ask for help when unsure, and keep notes of ideas. Teamwork will bring better results; offer to support a colleague. Avoid risky shortcuts today. If you seek a new job, send polite follow-ups and update your profile. Careful planning and calm communication will show your reliability to bosses and teammates, leading to small chances for praise and steady growth ahead.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Money matters look stable today. Small savings add up if you track expenses and avoid quick buys. If you planned a purchase, wait one day and compare prices. Share a clear budget with family if needed. Do not lend large sums now; instead, offer moral support. Look for small ways to increase income, like a weekend task or skill-sharing.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Your health feels steady but needs gentle care. Sleep well and follow a simple routine: wake, stretch, drink water, and walk a little. Choose light vegetarian meals and avoid heavy spices tonight. Take short breaks during work to relax your eyes and shoulders. Practice calm breathing for five minutes midday to lower stress. If you feel tired, rest earlier and avoid too much screen time. Small, kind habits will improve energy and mental balance.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

