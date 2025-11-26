Capricorn Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025: Today is not the time for office politics

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No turbulent sea makes you panic Look for effective solutions to settle disputes in the love affair. Give the best productivity results on the job. Handle wealth diligently. Have normal health. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Explore the different aspects of love today. Handle professional challenges to give the best output. Both health and wealth are also at your side today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Consider being romantic, and your decision to spend more time with your lover will bring fruitful results. Ensure you keep the love affair productive through romantic activities. Spend more time while not picking up arguments today. Some love affairs will see the influence of a third person, which may lead to tremors. You may introduce the lover to the family and get the approval for marriage. Always be open in communication and respect the feelings of the partner.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Professional success will be reflected in every area of life. Those who are into machines and automobiles will learn new things related to the fields. Today is not the time for office politics. Sales and marketing personnel will need to work overtime to meet the target. Be careful about the deadline and avoid heated arguments at the workplace. Instead, focus on the work. Students will clear the examinations. Traders will invite trouble over licensing issues.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate to be prosperous today. As wealth will come in from different sources, including a previous investment, you will be tempted to make more investments. Those who are keen on investments can consider the stock market and speculative business today. You may also help a needy friend today. You may buy or sell a property. Today is also a good time to donate money to charity.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Health will be normal. However, some females may develop migraines, and children may complain about throat infections that may give a bad day. Start practising yoga, which will help you keep emotions under control. Some natives may also have diabetes-related problems. Avoid oily food that is rich in fat, and instead go for more leafy vegetables. You may also require medical attention for minor pain in the joints.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

