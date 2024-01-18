close_game
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 18, 2024 predicts wealth at your side today

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 18, 2024 predicts wealth at your side today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 18, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for Jan 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major trouble erupts in the love life today.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle the disputes in both love and office life.

The daily horoscope predicts a happy personal and office life. Prosperity promises financial freedom and health is also at your side throughout the day.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2024: The daily horoscope predicts a happy personal and office life.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2024: The daily horoscope predicts a happy personal and office life.

No major trouble erupts in the love life today. Professional success is another highlight of the day. You are prosperous today and your health is also fine.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

The love relationship will see minor troubles in the first part of the day. However, things will be back on track in a day or two. Take the initiative to settle the issues. You will receive the support of parents today and the second part of the day is also good to introduce the lover to the family. You may also come across the ex-flame which may again turn into a new affair. Rekindle the old love which may bring in the past happiness.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive but you will see things getting heated up as the day progresses. Focus on productivity and do not let office politics impact your quality of work. Businessmen can sign new partnerships and can also launch new projects. Some IT professionals, academicians, doctors, chefs, and pilots will find opportunities to move abroad. If you have an interview scheduled for today, attend it confidently as the result will be positive.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

As wealth is at your side today, you may go ahead with the plan to buy appliances, electronic products, or home furniture. You will receive wealth from an ancestral property and some traders will also receive funds for business expansion today. Capricorn natives will win a legal dispute while today you may also need to pay the college fees for the child studying abroad. Those who are traveling must be careful about their wallet.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you have a proper diet rich in nutrients, proteins, and vitamins. Skip both tobacco and alcohol for a day. Pregnant Capricorn natives must avoid riding a two-wheeler. Hypertension, anxiety, allergies, and infections can also disrupt the day. Ensure you maintain a proper balance between your personal and professional life.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

