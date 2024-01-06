close_game
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, January 6, 2024 predicts favourable star alignment



ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 06, 2024 02:21 PM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for Jan 06, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major financial issue will trouble you.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Explore the best of the day

Keep troubles out of the romantic life today and also address professional issues to ensure career growth. Financial success is also your companion.


Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, January 6, 2024: Ensure that your love life is intact today.

Ensure that your love life is intact today. Take up new responsibilities at the workplace and overcome all professional challenges to prove your mettle. Handle the wealth smartly. You will also be healthy today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Consider fixing all troubles in the relationship. Avoid interfering in the personal space and do not let a third person dictate things in your love life. Spend more time with the lover and also value the relationship. You may take the concern of the partner on crucial affairs which will strengthen the bonding. If you have recently broken your heart, this is the right time to find a good match.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Despite the competition at the workplace, you will succeed in achieving your goals. Be innovative at team meetings and do not hesitate to express your opinions. This will help you get into a good book of management. Do not let emotions rule you and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office. Some businessmen will see new opportunities abroad. Students will be successful in clearing competitive examinations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. This also gives the freedom to utilize the wealth to accomplish long-cherished dreams. You may consider buying jewelry or a vehicle today. Some Capricorns will invest in property. Take the guidance of a financial expert on monetary affairs, especially if you are keen to invest in speculative business. You may also settle a monetary dispute and can also donate wealth to charity today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Be sensitive towards health and ensure you take proper care of it. Do not skip mild symptoms of any illness as this may lead to serious consequences. Be careful when you have pain in your chest. Children will develop oral health issues as well as viral fever today. Some seniors may fall down while walking through slippery areas. Do not drive cars without seat belts and always follow the traffic rules.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

