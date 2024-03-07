 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2024 predicts financial struggles | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2024 predicts financial struggles

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2024 predicts financial struggles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 07, 2024 12:32 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for March 7, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Look for new options in a job today.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in fair game

Expect minor troubles in the love affair but be sensible to handle them. Take up new responsibilities at the office. Financial issues stop major investments.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2024: Troubleshoot all love-related issues today.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2024: Troubleshoot all love-related issues today.

Troubleshoot all love-related issues today. Though challenges will be there, you will be good in professional life. Financially, you are not good but health is on your side.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be cool even while having a tense time in the relationship. Your lover may be possessive and will also try to provoke you. Do not fall into the trap and instead stay firm. Today is not good to delve into the past. Some love affairs will see the interference of a third person which can cause chaos. Some Capricorns will have difficulties in getting approval from their parents for the relationship but things will be sorted out sooner.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Look for new options in a job today. Some Capricorns will have additional tasks that will require spending more time at the workplace. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers need to be careful about balance statements. Government employees can expect a location change. Aviation, law, healthcare, hospitality, and automobile professionals will have a tight schedule but more options to prove their mettle. Senior managers and team leaders need to be ready with alternate plans while in team meetings.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Be ready to handle minor financial crises in the first part of the day. The returns will not be as good as per your expectations. This may require you to be careful about the expenditure. Cut down on the purchase of luxury items. A bank loan will be approved and you may also receive monetary assistance from the spouse’s family. Today is not auspicious to try the fortune in stock, trade, or speculative business. You should also stay away from online lottery as you may not be lucky today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Some minor ailments may affect seniors, such as viral fever, cough-related issues, and high blood pressure. Children may have oral health issues which will require medical attention. You must be careful while driving at night. Maintain a healthy diet and refrain from the stress of work, love, and other aspects of life.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
