Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 06, 2024 advices resolving minor tremor in love

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks don’t scare you The love life is intact today. Ensure you also meet the expectations at work. Minor monetary issues may come up but handle it gently. Health is normal. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 6, 2024: There will be minor tremors that you need to repair.

Do not let the lover complain against you. Instead, shower happiness and affection. Professional success is a major takeaway of the day. Financial issues exist and you are also required to have a watch on your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Look for some marvelous moments in love. There will be minor tremors that you need to repair. Do not impose your opinions on the lover and instead value the suggestions of the partner. Today is good to even discuss the marriage. Single Capricorns will be happy to find someone special walking into their life in the second part of the day. Those who want to propose can go ahead with the plan.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your performance is crucial today to stay in the good book of the management. A project will be assigned to you that requires extra care and attention. Do not lose your temper at team meetings as there will be accusations from some coworkers and managers related to performance. Those who have an examination today will also clear them. Stay away from office politics. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues won’t affect daily life. However, it is good to keep a watch on major investments including in the stock market. You may buy gold or diamond and can also go ahead with the plan to buy a car. You may also require providing money for the child to study abroad to pay the tuition fees. Some businessmen will be serious about taking the trade to new areas and all pending dues will also be cleared.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Capricorns with cardiac issues may require medical attention in the first part of the day. Some females will develop menstrual issues today. Children will have oral health issues or viral fever. You should avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. Do not miss medications while on travel and those with a history of diabetes and hypertension should be careful about the diet.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)