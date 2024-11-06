Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 06, 2024 advices resolving minor tremor in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 06, 2024 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 06, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. The love life is intact today.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks don’t scare you

The love life is intact today. Ensure you also meet the expectations at work. Minor monetary issues may come up but handle it gently. Health is normal.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 6, 2024: There will be minor tremors that you need to repair.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 6, 2024: There will be minor tremors that you need to repair.

Do not let the lover complain against you. Instead, shower happiness and affection. Professional success is a major takeaway of the day. Financial issues exist and you are also required to have a watch on your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Look for some marvelous moments in love. There will be minor tremors that you need to repair. Do not impose your opinions on the lover and instead value the suggestions of the partner. Today is good to even discuss the marriage. Single Capricorns will be happy to find someone special walking into their life in the second part of the day. Those who want to propose can go ahead with the plan.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your performance is crucial today to stay in the good book of the management. A project will be assigned to you that requires extra care and attention. Do not lose your temper at team meetings as there will be accusations from some coworkers and managers related to performance. Those who have an examination today will also clear them. Stay away from office politics. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues won’t affect daily life. However, it is good to keep a watch on major investments including in the stock market. You may buy gold or diamond and can also go ahead with the plan to buy a car. You may also require providing money for the child to study abroad to pay the tuition fees. Some businessmen will be serious about taking the trade to new areas and all pending dues will also be cleared.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Capricorns with cardiac issues may require medical attention in the first part of the day. Some females will develop menstrual issues today. Children will have oral health issues or viral fever. You should avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. Do not miss medications while on travel and those with a history of diabetes and hypertension should be careful about the diet.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //