Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 16, '22 states,concentrate

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) You are a perfectionist and you believe in leading a discipline life. With a mature bent of mind, you try to seek a balance between your wise self and playful child-at-heart. When you are in a relationship, you seek privacy. You love to have lot of alone time with your partner. Public display of affection is something that you hate the most. You look for a partner who is grounded and reliable. You have no problem making a commitment to the right person. You wish to have a friend who is truthful, wise and stable. When it comes to career, you are extremely serious and want respect and esteem in whichever field you are. You are so career-oriented and passionate that your friendship and relationship often take a back seat.

Capricorn Finance Today Financial situation will suddenly take a huge leap and you will enjoy the best of time. You may purchase a new office or house. There will be exciting new opportunities in business or job.

Capricorn Family Today The day will be of great importance as you may meet someone who will be associated with you for life. Relationships and relatives will keep you busy for almost entire day. In case you are thinking of starting a family, this is a perfect day to discuss about it.

Capricorn Career Today You will need to concentrate on your abilities to focus on your goals. Take care not to get dazed by your pride. Today, you may face some difficult problems and find it hard to get of them. You need to choose the right strategy to overcome the situation.

Capricorn Health Today You may enjoy some junk food but don’t get overboard with anything. Do not forget your target of staying fit and active. Since you will feel energetic, you may think of joining a gym.

Capricorn Love Life Today Time to buy a lovely present for your loved one. It will refresh you from all the boredom that has prevailed between the two of you in the recent days. Share your feelings with him/her and make your bond even stronger.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

