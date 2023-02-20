Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today, February 20, 2023: Lucky day for literary people

Capricorn Horoscope Today, February 20, 2023: Lucky day for literary people

Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Horoscope Today for February 20 to read the daily astrological prediction for Capricorn. Those who have been following strict fitness regime, they may experience positive results. Dietary changes may ensure a marked improvement in your health. This is an auspicious day to invest in long term plans.

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is a good day for the Capricorn natives. Daily astrological prediction says, money may be easy to come by with your hard work. New project may progress the way you want. Great success is indicated on the work front. The day is lucky for authors, researchers, students, journalists and people who are associated with writing and education. Parents may travel out of the town to attend a family event and seek your presence too. Property dealers may have a busy day.

Those who have been following strict fitness regime, they may experience positive results. Dietary changes may ensure a marked improvement in your health. This is an auspicious day to invest in long term plans. You may feel unhappy and unsatisfied with your current relationship. Your partner may not let you do things you like and it may make you feel irritated. Avoid being aggressive and find out the ways to deal with such situation.

How have planets planned your day?

Capricorn Finance Today:

The day seems favorable and bring you luck and the big bucks for the Capricorn natives. Your hard work and previous investment may start repairing rewards on the financial front and ensure financial security.

Capricorn Family Today:

You may be busy taking care of your sick family member today. Some relatives may drop by and help you with this. Homemakers may feel like pursuing their interests.

Capricorn Career Today:

This is a good day and new work opportunities are waiting for you. A busy and fruitful day is indicated at work. Your brilliant ideas and creative abilities may be noticed by your seniors.

Capricorn Health Today:

You may be conscious about your increased weight and get yourself into exercise and a diet routine. A throat infection may need proper medication so consult with experts.

Capricorn Love Life Today:

This is not a good day on the love front. Avoid questioning your beloved over any matter. Your partner may give you a hard time today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Monday, February 20, 2023
