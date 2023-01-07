Capricorn Horoscope Today, January 7, 2023: Await a new journey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorns could not get a better day for contemplation. Daily Astrological Prediction says, such a day might make you feel passive in health but this day may be apt for you to peep inside your head and heart for being perceptive. Your profits and losses would be taking a wrong route and biting you in your back, contemplate before your step over a rock which most likely roll you over on your face. Try to obtain knowledge more than you want to share with others. search for answers that you've never able to crack through. As tedious as you are, your family might be going through the same, so be gentle and empathetic with them. Similarly with your partner, make sure you give ample time and attention rather than developing any misunderstanding between you to keep boat sailing. Travel would make you observant and clear in what your priorities are, nevertheless, take your safety gears close to you through your trip. You don't want to see your hard earned money go in vain so picking up on good suggestions for property would be pertinent. Getting selected for a competition is likely for some.

Capricorn Finance Today

Financial aspects today may take a toll on your day with your endless demands to meet. It may get tough for you to manage your resources according to your profits, yet again, try not to touch your emergency room of cash.

Capricorn Family Today

Your family front seems as dull as you may experience yourself today. You need time with your family today, wherein you can sit and make a cup of tea with some snack time for a deeper and meaningful discussion on life and other relatively important things for you and your family.

Capricorn Career Today

It may not be the best day ever, since you want to become the helper, this may be the time you would need help and guidance more than ever. Your quests to acquire knowledge and to know more about various opportunities could just keep going on.

Capricorn Health Today

You may have to work over your food habits which have been slept over by you since a long time. Keep a bottle of water beside you all the time to stay hydrated punctually. You may want to try out a new physical activity to stay fit, keeping your fun quotient met.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your partner and you may think over your decisions to keep distance between you two. Try to mend that gap to know more and better about each other. These may be not so pleasing times are when you could not afford that much of distance with your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

