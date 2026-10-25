Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: One small step may make the whole day feel much easier

A busy day may feel less daunting when you begin with something small enough to finish. The Moon in Pisces in your third house begins the day by supporting initiative, communication, and manageable tasks. A short call or local errand can help you find your rhythm. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, is retrograde, supporting steady skill development and responsible communication. Prepare the essential points before tackling a conversation you have been putting off. Contact with a neighbor or an old friend may offer a welcome change from work, perhaps through an invitation to a small gathering. Keep your plans flexible rather than squeezing everything in. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your fourth house, potentially bringing domestic distractions or emotional restlessness. Allow yourself some breathing room when you get home instead of immediately taking charge of every unfinished chore. A quieter pace can help, although family needs may still require a clear answer about what you can reasonably manage.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Warmth is easier to sustain when plans leave room for both people's preferences. Jupiter in Cancer, your seventh house, is direct and exalted, supporting considered agreements and mutual understanding. Discussing how to divide a family visit or household responsibility may help, although it will not remove every existing pressure. Ask what would make an arrangement workable rather than assuming your practical solution suits everyone. If you are single, a familiar social setting could allow a natural conversation, but there is no need to decide what it means immediately. An old friend's message may also brighten your mood. At home, explain your tiredness gently so that a request for quiet does not sound like rejection.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Heavy workloads can create the feeling that everything needs attention at once, even when only one deadline is pressing. Identify the task that genuinely needs completion and give it an uninterrupted stretch. Mercury in Libra, your tenth house, is retrograde, making a review of instructions, professional correspondence, and earlier decisions useful. Before sending a document, check whether an older comment has accidentally remained in the final version. If a meeting is scheduled, arrive with one clear question rather than a long list of loosely connected concerns. Students may benefit from a short written exercise that reveals where their understanding becomes uncertain. Friendly conversation can refresh you, but protect the study or work period you have already set aside.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
A social invitation need not turn into an unplanned shopping trip. Decide how much you are comfortable spending before choosing a gift or offering to contribute. Rahu in Aquarius, your second house, and Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, are retrograde. Distinguish your everyday spending money from funds already earmarked for shared bills or commitments. If relatives are splitting the cost of a gathering, settle your portion clearly rather than leaving everyone to guess. Keep receipts for anything purchased on another person's behalf. A modest, thoughtful contribution may feel better than stretching your budget for appearances.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Build some extra time into your journeys, especially if your errands involve several stops. Drive attentively and pull over safely before checking a message or changing directions. Regular meals and adequate water can help you avoid running through the day on tea and hurried snacks. Choose food that feels comfortable and familiar rather than skipping a meal because you are busy. If concentrated work leaves you tense, stand up and move gently. Keep your evening routine simple, allowing yourself time to settle before trying to sleep.
Tip for the Day: Finish one manageable task before accepting another request for your time.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More