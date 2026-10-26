Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 26, 2026: An unsettled home atmosphere may make it harder to switch off, even when nothing urgent is happening

Home may need more of your attention than expected, even if you begin the day with a clear plan. The Moon in Aries remains in your fourth house all day, bringing domestic matters and emotional comfort into focus. Restlessness or family distractions may coexist with genuinely pleasant moments. A conversation with your mother or another relative can be worthwhile without resolving every outstanding concern. Keep an outing simple enough that preparation does not exhaust the pleasure. If the house feels unsettled, address one immediate inconvenience rather than announcing a complete reorganization. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, is retrograde and supports sustained effort. Patiently learning to use an unfamiliar tool or service may make a recurring task easier. Let progress be practical rather than spectacular. You may feel better when you have something manageable to do with your hands. By evening, aim for a comfortable arrangement rather than proof that every family tension has disappeared.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
A domestic concern need not become a judgment on your relationship. Explain whether you want someone to listen, offer an opinion, or help with a practical task. Jupiter in Cancer, your seventh house, is direct and exalted and may support thoughtful agreements. Discussing what each person needs from shared time may improve understanding without removing every pressure. Leave room for different preferences about visitors, meals, or privacy. If you are single, familiarity may feel more appealing than a highly polished introduction, but there is no need to rush into trusting someone. Family advice can be heard respectfully without allowing it to determine a personal matter. A calm boundary may protect affection better than reluctant agreement.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Domestic interruptions may make concentration uneven, so choose work that you can resume without losing the thread. Leave a short note about your next step whenever you have to stop. Mercury in Libra, your tenth house, is retrograde. Revisiting an earlier email or presentation may help you catch an unclear commitment before it creates confusion. Students working from home may benefit from moving essential materials away from the busiest family area. At the office, distinguish an urgent request from one that is simply being repeated loudly. A measured reply can preserve both your time and goodwill. If you need to leave for a household responsibility, provide a useful update rather than disappearing and hoping nobody notices the communication gap.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Comfort is worth considering, but it need not justify an immediate large purchase. Rahu in Aquarius, your second house, and Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, are retrograde. Keep everyday family spending separate from uncertain shared obligations, especially when discussing available funds. If you are considering a vehicle or appliance, ask about servicing, insurance, and running costs before focusing on discounts. An offer of family assistance deserves a clear conversation about whether the money is a gift or a loan. Preserve some flexibility in your budget. There is no need to commit simply because everyone is present.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
An unsettled home atmosphere may make it harder to switch off, even when nothing urgent is happening. Create a short physical pause between chores and rest, perhaps by washing up, changing clothes, or taking a gentle walk. Avoid spending every free moment on the sofa with your phone while your mind continues working. Regular meals and comfortable posture matter during a busy domestic day. If you feel tired, simplify the evening rather than criticizing yourself for not enjoying a crowded schedule. Quiet can be restorative without becoming isolated.
Tip for the Day: Improve one part of home life without trying to settle everything.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More