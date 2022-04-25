Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 25

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you may focus more attention on home and family life. You may get to devise new plans for a better tomorrow. Do not let go of this opportunity or you may regret it later. Some of you are likely to invest more time in gathering knowledge, exploring new places and learning a new language, which may prove advantageous in the future. Some obstacles are foreseen in your life. Do not be deterred by them and keep marching ahead with enthusiasm and positivity. You may get to learn from your past mistakes, which is likely to help you from repeating them. Negative pressures may try to pull you down. With your disciplined lifestyle, you will be able to carry on without stopping at hurdles. Travelling with friends to an unexplored destination may bring you peace of mind and help you to enjoy small moments of pleasure.

Capricorn Finance Today

On the financial front, you are likely to face a cash crunch. Saving enough for future use and planning a budget wisely may help you come out of the situation. For some, gains are expected from a side business.

Capricorn Family Today

Your domestic front may be full of mirth as relatives are likely to entertain everyone with their presence. Children may bond well with their elders and an atmosphere of positivity and harmony is likely to prevail at home.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, your efforts to complete projects on time may go unnoticed. Those looking for a job may have to wait to find a suitable job. Be wary of jealous colleagues as they may create hindrances in your career.

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, your energy level may increase as you find time to include physical activities in your routine. Dietary supplements and calming exercises are likely to help you maintain good health and also relax your mind.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you are likely to propose marriage to your partner, but there may be a delayed response from their end. Do not lose hope in love. Give them some more time to make a decision before taking the plunge.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

