Capricorn Horoscope Today, Sept 23, 2022: Time for new investments

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Capricorn, today your finances may turn stronger as your power to convince may swing a profitable deal in your favor. You may have ample inflow of money and may think of making new investments. Your family may not share their emotions with you. Your plan for a vacation with the family may not get finalized today. Social networking may help you improve your career prospects. You may look forward to attending some training sessions to improve your skill set. Your health may support you in all possible ways. You may continue with your exercise and diet routine. You may feel that all matters related to the heart may get better. Your speech behavior may be attractive and may help you bring more positivity in your relation. You may be able to influence your partner through your verbal expressions.

Capricorn Finance Today You may learn to stabilize expenses and bring yourself into the saving mode. The day may let you enjoy your financial situation even more. You may plan to travel in a new vehicle.

Capricorn Family Today You may neglect your family by focusing too much on work. You may be given more than your fair share of responsibilities at home. You may feel bad about your situation but may fulfill all the responsibilities with right spirit.

Capricorn Career Today Your mind and tact may keep you ahead of your subordinates on the professional front. It may be good if you tackle a workplace problem early today. If you are looking at giving a fast pace to your career by appearing for an exam, today may be a good day to do that.

Capricorn Health Today Capricorn, your health may remain satisfactory as you may become more fitness conscious. A minor ailment may not pose any problem and may get cured through a home remedy. You may pledge to stop eating non-vegetarian food.

Capricorn Love Life Today You may get full support from your loved one. There may be a spirit of mutual cooperation and help between you and your loved one. You may think of better ways to communicate with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

