Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts a romantic week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 28, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for April 28th-3rd May,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Spend more time with the lover to share emotions.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, have a romantic week where your love life will be great.

Have a romantic week where your love life will be great. New professional challenges will you stronger at work. The financial status is stronger this week.  New love is the highlight of the day. Spend more time with the lover to share emotions. New responsibilities will knock on your door at the office. While businessmen can launch new business ideas, financial stability along with good health will be at your side. 

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week 

Embrace a new love affair this week. You may come across someone special while traveling, at a conference, official function, or at a party. As the stars of romance are stronger, you may approach to propose. The response will be positive. Some love affairs will turn toxic in the first part of the week and you need to be sensible. Avoid arguments that may cause clashes in the love affair and respect the other person’s opinion. The romance horoscope predicts pregnancy and unmarried female natives need to be cautious.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week 

Be confident about your performance. Your proficiency will be tested at the office through new projects and assignments. Be ready with innovative ideas and suggestions at meetings that will have takers. You may move abroad this week for job-related reasons. Students who have crucial examinations will need to brush up their knowledge and strive a little harder this time. Businessmen can be confident about new ventures. There will be new partnerships that will work out in the future. 

 

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week 

Be cool when it comes to wealth. No major monetary hiccup will be there. Some Capricorns will receive income from past investments and the guidance of a financial expert will help in making crucial investments including stock, trade, and speculative business. You may also consider investment in real estate. A celebration at home will require you to generously contribute. Some Capricorns will also resolve a family dispute over property. 

 

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Have a happy week in terms of health. Despite minor illnesses associated with throat, eyes, and ears, you will be mostly healthy throughout the week. Avoid adventure sports, especially underwater activities, and do not booze while driving a car. You may also start exercising to make it a routine. Skip alcohol and tobacco as well.

 

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  •  Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  •  Symbol: Goat
  •  Element: Earth
  •  Body Part: Bones &amp; Skin
  •  Sign Ruler: Saturn
  •  Lucky Day: Saturday
  •  Lucky Color: Grey
  •  Lucky Number: 4
  •  Lucky Stone: Amethyst

 

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  •  Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &amp; Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

