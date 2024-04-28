Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts a romantic week

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, have a romantic week where your love life will be great. Have a romantic week where your love life will be great. New professional challenges will you stronger at work. The financial status is stronger this week. New love is the highlight of the day. Spend more time with the lover to share emotions. New responsibilities will knock on your door at the office. While businessmen can launch new business ideas, financial stability along with good health will be at your side. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Today, April 28: The financial status is stronger this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Embrace a new love affair this week. You may come across someone special while traveling, at a conference, official function, or at a party. As the stars of romance are stronger, you may approach to propose. The response will be positive. Some love affairs will turn toxic in the first part of the week and you need to be sensible. Avoid arguments that may cause clashes in the love affair and respect the other person’s opinion. The romance horoscope predicts pregnancy and unmarried female natives need to be cautious.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Be confident about your performance. Your proficiency will be tested at the office through new projects and assignments. Be ready with innovative ideas and suggestions at meetings that will have takers. You may move abroad this week for job-related reasons. Students who have crucial examinations will need to brush up their knowledge and strive a little harder this time. Businessmen can be confident about new ventures. There will be new partnerships that will work out in the future.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Be cool when it comes to wealth. No major monetary hiccup will be there. Some Capricorns will receive income from past investments and the guidance of a financial expert will help in making crucial investments including stock, trade, and speculative business. You may also consider investment in real estate. A celebration at home will require you to generously contribute. Some Capricorns will also resolve a family dispute over property.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Have a happy week in terms of health. Despite minor illnesses associated with throat, eyes, and ears, you will be mostly healthy throughout the week. Avoid adventure sports, especially underwater activities, and do not booze while driving a car. You may also start exercising to make it a routine. Skip alcohol and tobacco as well.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

