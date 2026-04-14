Career Horoscope Today for April 14, 2026: You may feel confident and ready to take charge

You are in a strong position to take control of your work and finances. This is a good time to focus on long-term planning rather than short-term gains. Your practical mindset will help you make stable decisions. Consistency and discipline will strengthen your financial position further.
Crystal Remedy: Use Pyrite to attract abundance and boost financial confidence. It supports stability and success.
Working with others will bring better results. You may receive guidance, feedback, or support that helps you improve your work. Stay open to learning. Team effort will accelerate your progress more than working alone.
Crystal Remedy: Use Blue Lace Agate to enhance communication and teamwork. It supports smooth interactions.
You may juggle multiple tasks or roles. Organisation and prioritisation will be essential. Avoid overcommitting or trying to do everything at once. Balancing your workload will improve productivity and reduce stress.
Crystal Remedy: Use Fluorite to enhance focus and organisation. It helps you stay structured.
You may focus on building security in your work. This is a good time to nurture your career and make practical decisions. Growth will come through consistency. Taking care of your work environment will improve overall performance.
Crystal Remedy: Use Green Aventurine to attract stability and growth. It supports steady progress.
A fresh start or opportunity may arise. This could bring emotional satisfaction along with professional growth. Stay open and take initiative. This is a good time to follow opportunities that feel aligned.
Crystal Remedy: Use Rose Quartz to support positive energy and openness. It enhances new beginnings.
You are being guided to follow discipline and routine. Avoid experimenting too much and focus on what is proven. Stability will come through consistency. A structured approach will bring better financial results.
Crystal Remedy: Use Sodalite to enhance clarity and logical thinking. It supports decision-making.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More