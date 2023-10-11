Career Horoscope Today for Oct 11, 2023: Astro tips to make smart investments

Aries: You need to be alert about your commitments at work. Delete any password you have been running on your system for a long time. Talk to your colleagues about better work opportunities outside your office. A friendly colleague may turn up and help you organise your workspace in a better way. Your brilliant execution of ideas during a meeting will help you earn a lot of praise. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: Make sure to keep your desk clean and tidy for the day. Start a bit early to grab the attention of your seniors and get things done at the earliest. A minor disagreement with your colleague may turn you against like-minded people. Try to concentrate on your work without getting distracted by these insignificant changes. In case you are facing problems with your computer, give it a reboot.

Gemini: You need to put yourself out there so that you are easily accessible to your seniors when they need to get work done. Actively participate in cultural programs held at your workplace. Spend time on your favourite tasks and discover what interests you the most. Plan a lunch date with your colleagues to develop teamwork and enjoy happy moments together. You also need to take on more responsibility.

Cancer: Your relationship with your employer is going to improve in a great way. Your dedication will finally pay off, as you may get a lucrative offer of a better job position. Be careful at work because someone might be jealous of your success. Start your day with a clean slate. Be open to expressing your concerns to the higher authorities as and when required to avoid future complications.

Leo: Find out the productive things that you can do at work so that you do not get bored. It is better to work from home and organise your personal space as well. Listen to what your colleagues have to say so that you do not miss out on important pointers. Make sure that you bond with prospective clients during the non-peak hour of the day. Handle paperwork carefully to avoid unforeseen complaints.

Virgo: You need to start with a bunch of pending items at work and complete them individually. There are a lot of things that you don't know, so try not to be moody and learn from your seniors. If you are related to the administrative sector, you may face pressure from the political circle. Keep your health under constant check to complete your tasks effectively. Travel due to work is also indicated for the day.

Libra: Your professional growth requires continuous improvement, so make sure that you balance your life properly. You can help people in need and get the required information on time. Make sure that you present yourself favourably during a meeting. If you are undertaking accounting tasks, be careful in managing finances today and double-check the details before submission.

Scorpio: Improve your working schedule by starting early today. Accordingly, you will be able to finish the tasks by late evening. Plan a dinner with your friends or colleagues to pack your day on the right note. Your family will be unable to understand your work commitments, which may also cause problems in your current working environment. A bit of discussion on this issue will surely help.

Sagittarius: Engage yourself in physical activity to stay energetic at the start of the day. It is a good time to organise your professional space in a better way. You can either make an extensive to-do list to keep yourself updated or keep all necessary information by your side. Your colleagues will help you out in a great way, so try to thank them with a note or some delicacies to go for the day.

Capricorn: You must be cautious today as someone from work may try to harm your reputation. Students looking for work as freshers will get good opportunities today. Socialise with your seniors to get better work chances. If you are looking for new job opportunities, now is the right time to forward your resume through email. Talk to your well-wishers to get the right career advice.

Aquarius: Make sure that you remain calm and composed at work, or else you might miss an opportunity due to a lack of professionalism. Try to be passive during heated conversations with your seniors. You will get a golden opportunity to express your talents during a meeting today. A close friend at work will help you achieve your due recognition.

Pisces: You must work hard to remain ahead of others. You must act professionally and upgrade your skills to improve your career. Have regular conversations with your colleagues to get important updates about job information and new projects at work. Balance your family life to ensure your work commitments do not get compromised.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

