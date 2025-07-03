Chinese Horoscope July 2025: Monthly Predictions based on Chinese zodiac signs

According to Chinese astrology, July is likely to invite mixed outcomes in love, family, career, finances and health. In this article astrologer Valeria Black highlights monthly insights for each Chinese zodiac sign for July 2025. Read the Chinese Horoscope July 2025 for all zodiac signs.(Freepik)

July is about balance, fun, and rest, though not in that order! According to Chinese astrology, you may feel like taking a break from people and focusing more on your own peace. Trust that feeling. It’ll help you grab the good opportunities coming your way.

Around July 12, you’ll want to be social. July 19, you’ll feel ready to be yourself and do what truly brings you joy.

Love is a big focus this month. Both romantic and family bonds grow stronger. Spend time with loved ones on July 19 and try not to skip out on your responsibilities by July 21. Hosting a party could be fun!

Big things are coming if you’re creative, maybe even media coverage around July 31. Stay grounded with breathwork or meditation to fight off doubt. Good job news may come on July 21, but try avoid too hard to impress your boss.

Work goals get a boost from July 16. Travel and fun come at the end of the month (July 28–29). If there’s unrest near you, use your creativity to support your community.

This is a food-and-fun month! Try something new at work around July 13. Friendship will be tested on July 14—but you’ll pass. Keep journaling to stay grounded, especially around July 15. Clear quartz can help you in love.

This is your time to shine, especially in fashion, art, or on social media around July 12. Be open to surprises, especially around July 10.

You’ll feel both happy and anxious this month. Stay grounded with a morning ritual. Luck is strong on July 7 & 8, especially for work. Use a planner to stay organized. Citrine and clear quartz will help you on July 7.

Be patient as things are aligning for you. Friendships improve around July 8, and sports or physical activity will help with clarity. Work goals get a boost the same day. Clear quartz on July 9 supports you.

You’ll be very busy, especially on July 7 & 9. Family events might fill your calendar. If you feel good physically, you’ll handle it all well. Avoid strict diets this month. Orange calcite on July 23 helps in love.

July is a happy time with loved ones, especially around July 27. You may feel ready to level up in learning or career by July 29. If stress is high, therapy or emotional support could really help. Use clear quartz on July 15 for love.

This month is about going slow and reflecting. Big lessons show up around July 14. You may become a leader by July 15, so get guidance from a mentor.

You need rest this month. Work and personal life may tire you out around July 17 & 27. Ask for help or take time off. July 23 is good for love and manifesting.