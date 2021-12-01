December Horoscope: Planetary transits and impact on sun signs

Mars will enter Scorpio on the 5th December 2021 after leaving Libra which is its enemy sun sign and on 16 January 2022 it will enter Sagittarius, the sun sign of Jupiter who is his best friend and master of Gods (Dev-Guru). There will be many different problems due to the combination of Sun, Mars, Mercury and Ketu. But eventually, Mars will be free from the deadly aspect of Saturn, and as a result good information can also be received.

Mars forms Ruchak Panchmahapurush Raja Yoga. Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn will experience the benefits due to the change of Mars. The planet Mars being the element of fire provides vitality to living beings.

Aries: Fear of accident. They could suffer from fever. There would be wastage of money in useless activities. There could be tension in the office and at home due to loudness.

Taurus: Discord with women, partners. There is a possibility of discomfort in the eyes and stomach. Also, there may be tension at the workplace and with relatives due to bad speech.

Gemini: Enemies will be perishing. There could be a possible victory in debate. They may achieve success in various endeavours. Good relations with relatives. There may be monetary gains too.

Cancer: Stress due to the problems of children. Fear of losing the job. There may be trouble due to aggressive behaviour with friends and relatives.

Leo: There will be unnecessary fear. They could face problems related to vehicles. There will be fear of losing the job. Leo may suffer from stomach disease etc.

Virgo: There will be continuous success. People will praise you. Withheld money will be released. There will be satisfaction in the mind.

Libra: Disputes due to the harsh speech. Fear of losing money. You can be a victim of mental confusion.

Scorpio: Distance from friends, family members. Bad work due to unnecessary stubborn behaviour. Fear of blood or fire related disease.

Sagittarius: There is a possibility of obstruction in the action plan. There may be debate with the government. Stress in home and family due to unnecessary hot temper.

Capricorn: Suddenly you will get money. The mind will be happy with the achievements of the children. You will buy a property and other assets. Promotion is possible.

Aquarius: Failure in work. Officers may be angry. The hard work will go in vain.

Pisces: Disputes regarding property. You may face weakness in your body. There will be fear of defeat. Money could be wasted.