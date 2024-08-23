Demure vs Brat Summer: What can be your personality trait as per your zodiac?

People have been embracing a "demure" or "brat" mindset ever since these terms went viral on TikTok. But what does your zodiac sign say about which one you are? Find your brat and demure personality based on your zodiac sign. (Representative Image).(Photo: Instagram/charli_xcx)

The trend blew up after Charli XCX’s album Brat dropped in June, and soon brat summer took over the internet. Fans connected with the album's lyrics and bold style, using it to define their summer vibes. Whether you’re embodying the playful, rule-breaking brat persona or the calm, elegant demure energy, your zodiac sign could reveal where you stand in this viral debate! Let's find out.

Brat or Demur personality as per your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

You are full of energy and confidence, which makes you a bit of a "brat." You are natural-born leaders, often inspiring others around you. With Mars as your ruling planet, you’re brave, strong, and ready to act on your goals. Celebrities like Kristen Stewart, Lil Nas X, and Lady Gaga are perfect examples of Aries "brats" because they break the rules and stand out in their fields.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

People born under this sign are all about being calm and reliable. You are super organized and kind, thanks to your Earth element, which helps you think things through carefully. Since Venus is your ruling planet, you also love beauty and the finer things in life. Gigi Hadid, Barbra Streisand, and Queen Elizabeth are famous Taurus "demure" figures who embody these traits.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

You are quite often known as curious and love socializing, which adds to their "brat" reputation. You’re always seeking new experiences and enjoy being the life of the party. Your playful and youthful nature makes you stand out in the room. Celebrities like Mel B, Helena Bonham Carter, and Kendrick Lamar represent Gemini’s lively, "bratty" energy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

You are known for being emotional and nostalgic, which gives you a "bratty" side. You can be moody and a little stubborn at times. The moon, your ruling planet, heightens your emotions, making you deeply sensitive. Celebs like Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, and Lindsay Lohan share these Cancer traits.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

You are all about drama and love being the centre of attention, making them total "brats." With the Sun as your ruling planet, you shine brightly and carry yourselves with confidence and charisma. Madonna, Joe Jonas, and Dua Lipa are famous Leo "brats" who live for the spotlight.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

You are logical and practical, making you more "demure." As an Earth sign, you’re down-to-earth and focused on details, often perfectionists who set high standards for themselves. Celebrities like Blake Lively, Zendaya, and Beyoncé exemplify Virgo’s "demure" nature.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

While you are natural peacemakers, you also love to have fun, aligning them with the "brat" vibe. Ruled by Venus, Libras are social, artistic, and flirty. Halsey, Gwen Stefani, and Kamala Harris are some well-known Libra "brats."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

You are intense and mysterious, which makes you "demure." You are known for being magnetic and sensitive to others' feelings, often keeping your emotions guarded. Celebrities like Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway, and Julia Roberts showcase Scorpio’s "demure" qualities.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

You love adventure, making you true "brats." You are creative, adaptable, and enjoy connecting with others. Celebs like Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Billie Eilish embody the Sagittarius’ "brat" spirit.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

You are hardworking and responsible, which makes you "demure." Ruled by Saturn, you value discipline and self-control. Famous Capricorn "demure" personalities include Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, and Diane Sawyer.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

You are rebellious and unpredictable, making you classic "brats." You love breaking the rules and standing out from the crowd. Harry Styles, Shakira, and Molly Ringwald are great examples of Aquarius "brats."

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

You are sensitive and compassionate, making you "demure." You are empathetic, intuitive, and often seen as mysterious. Famous Pisces "demure" personalities include Elizabeth Taylor, Carrie Underwood, and Eva Mendes.