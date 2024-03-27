Eclipse Season 2024: 4 zodiac signs that are likely to see a negative impact

Eclipses happen in pairs, and the time between the first and second one is called eclipse season. During this time, the moon's influence is overshadowed by chaotic events that eclipse season encourages us to face. The first eclipse season of the year is from March 25 to April 8, 2024, starting with a lunar eclipse in Libra and ending with a total solar eclipse in Aries. In this article, you will read why these 4 zodiac signs will likely be the most affected during this Eclipse Season 2024. Eclipse Season 2024 will likely affect these 4 sun signs.(Pexels)

Which zodiac signs will likely be affected in Eclipse Season 2024?

During eclipse season, Aries will face a big challenge in their self-confidence, especially in how they deal with relationships. It's a time when Aries might end toxic relationships and learn more about themselves. Some may take time alone to rebuild self-love and acceptance. It's important for Aries to fully understand themselves before starting new relationships or reconnecting with old ones. There might be heartbreak or tough times during the lunar eclipse on March 25, but the solar eclipse on April 8 will bring a chance for Aries to become stronger and wiser.

The eclipses will bring big revelations about their home and family life. They may have been trying to do well in tough situations, but something major must change to bring back balance and harmony at home. Cancerians might rethink their connection to their current home, consider moving, or let go of family members who are causing stress. Some might change how their family works together or take on more responsibility at home. The lunar eclipse on March 25 could bring strong emotions or lead to important conversations, while the solar eclipse on April 8 will give Cancerians the power to focus on their goals and make changes.

You've fallen into a pattern of telling people what they want to hear instead of being honest about your feelings. It's been a while since you've been open about your emotions, so it might be hard to resolve conflicts in your relationships. During the next two weeks of the eclipse season, you could attract more loving connections into your life if you're ready to show your true self to someone. "Libras are letting go of old habits and tendencies that prevented their ideal partner from entering their lives," says Grim, noting that the lunar eclipse in Libra will be an eye-opening moment for this sign. Prepare to face some tough truths about your relationship patterns during the lunar eclipse on March 25, followed by a chance to accept your imperfections during the Aries solar eclipse on April 8.

Get ready for some unexpected changes in your career and public image. Eclipse season is a turning point where your hard work is finally getting noticed, but for some, it might feel like too little, too late. You're already seeking something more spiritually fulfilling. "During this eclipse season, Capricorns will find new career paths opening up and might also discover inspiring role models," Grim explains. The lunar eclipse in Libra on March 25 is a powerful time for you to redefine success professionally, while the solar eclipse in Aries on April 8 will bring sudden changes to your home life, possibly indicating a career-related move or a shift in your work-life balance.