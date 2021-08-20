Gemini Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

People under this sign are ruled by the planet Mercury, as is evident by their mercurial nature. Their love for people and communication skills makes them popular with the masses. Your positive traits will find you excelling at work, but your love life appears out of sync.

Gemini Finance Today

A home loan at the cheapest interest rate will help you in buying a flat in a housing society. You may need to come into the saving mode now. Some of you may soon start earning from a side business. Check before investing in any scheme to protect yourself from fraud.

Gemini Family Today

One learns the most in adversity; remember, in good times everybody is a friend, but it is only in bad times that your true well-wishers are found. It is important to protect your family by following Covid appropriate protocols, whenever you step out of your house.

Gemini Career Today

If you want to succeed at work, make your boss appear better in the eyes of superiors and he/ she will take care of you. For the newly employed, time has come to make a new beginning in their chosen field. Familiarise yourself with competitive exam pattern through solved question papers.

Gemini Health Today

Those preparing for a physical event will need to develop fitness and stamina by following a specially designed training programme. Continue to take pandemic precautions till the time covid cases don’t come down to zero. Indulging in junk food may spoil your health and saddle you with medical problems.

Gemini Love Life Today

Time is a great healer and will heal all those bad memories of a relationship gone wrong that is bottled up inside for so long. Don’t become incommunicado with lover over an issue, as it may give wrong signals; it is better to discuss it out with him/ her.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Rose





