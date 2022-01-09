Gemini Daily Horoscope for January 9: Some positive news in career

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, your grit and will power may define you. You may be able to make independent decisions and move ahead in life with more confidence. You are likely to gain new experiences as you move on the path to success, which may help you understand better what the future holds for you. Your skills may be put to the test and your ability to face challenges head on may make you a clear winner in it all.You may want to add value to your life by expanding your circle of friends and reconnecting with old ones. You may have to mark your words as people close to you are likely to judge you on them. Students may have to up their efforts to excel in academics. Do not leave things to chance in matters of property dealings.

Gemini Finance Today

On the economic front, you may have to be mindful of your finances as losses in business are foreseen. Those wanting to invest in stocks need to understand its pros and cons thoroughly to avoid a financial crunch in the future.

Gemini Family Today

On the domestic front, your relationship with your elders is likely to be strained due to a lack of mutual agreement on certain issues. Handle the situation calmly to avoid clashes and restore normalcy at home.

Gemini Career Today

On the job front, situations may be in your favour as your bosses may be impressed with your knowledge and expertise in the field. You may make good progress. Make the most of opportunities that help to further your career.

Gemini Health Today

On the health front, you may dedicate the day to physical and mental wellness. Regular exercises combined with proper rest and good food may keep you fit. Mindful meditation may help you relax and relieve stress.

Gemini Love Life Today

On the romantic front, those looking for love may be hit by Cupid’s arrows. Your love may deepen and you may be ready to settle down with your beloved towards the end of the year.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

