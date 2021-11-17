Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 17: Postpone important decisions!
- Dear Gemini, do not question much over why things happened in an unexpected way. Take some time to make a few resolutions regarding finances. It is better to postpone important decisions.
GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)
You are adaptable, easygoing and flexible by nature. You are always willing to try new things at least once in life. You are ready to go along with any plans. You are always prepared for change whether it is beneficial for them or not. You know how to fit yourself in any group and situation and rightly called chameleons of the zodiac circle. Do not question much over why things happened in an unexpected way or are getting delayed. It may be for your good, the advantageous of which you could not see probably. Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to go on a soothing long drive, if not an elaborate vacation? It is time to pack your gears and get, set, go!
Gemini Finance Today
You will have many sources to make money. It is also being said that you need to have a habit of saving money. People who took a bank loan will also get rid of it. Take some time to make few resolutions for yourself regarding finances. You may receive money or some share of inherited wealth as well.
Gemini Family Today
You need to be careful while making a judgement because emotional or other external factors can interfere with your good sense today. It is better to postpone important decisions.
Gemini Career Today
There is a lot of action packed for you today. You may be busy today. In your hurry, do not hurt those, who have walked a small distance with you. Be polite and humble. New opportunities are around the corner. They will be attracted to you by your positive deeds.
Gemini Health Today
Your junk food diet is the root cause of the stress that has been accumulating in your mind and body. Unless you modify your diet, these relaxation techniques are not going to be effective.
Gemini Love Life Today
You are going to understand very clearly what you want and expect from your relationship. You may also come to realize that your goals are not coinciding with that of your partner.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Parrot Green
