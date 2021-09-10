Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 10: Love can be a balm of relief

Gemini

If Gemini had a superpower, it would be the ability to shift shape at a whim. They can change their very nature in order to fit in a social setting. It makes them popular and instantly likeable. Gemini are also skilled orators who have the ability to resonate with millions. The stars say you need to own who you are and do not let the opinions of others define you. Remember you and, you alone set the standards of how others treat you. Go, measure the earth with your footsteps and capture the world in your camera. Let your actions alone define your essence.

Take a look at what the stars have brought you today. You certainly will not be displeased.

Gemini Finance Today

Your stars indicate an indirect source of income. Any jewellery locked up in pawnshops will also return home. Your partner may win a lottery or a monetary reward.

Gemini Family Today

You, along with your family may organise a party at home. Spending time with your family and close friends will make the stress disappear and calm your mind.

Gemini Career Today

Today will be a slow day on the work front. Things will probably get better for shop owners in the afternoon. The workload may cause you to be exhausted in the evening.

Gemini Health Today

Today carries health and peace towards you. You can expect zero negative change in your physical or mental health. Sore spots from past mishaps may ache due to the weather. Nothing a gentle massage and hot bath cannot cure.

Gemini Love Life Today

This will be the best part of your day. Love will prove to be a balm of relief. Snuggling with your lover while listening to their day will plaster a big goofy grin on your face. Sounds exciting, doesn't it?

Lucky Number- 4

Lucky Colour- Dark Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874