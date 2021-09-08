Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sept 8: Career front looks good

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis are quite moody and unpredictable and generally have two sides to yourself just like your sun sign! You are a bit difficult to understand and indecisive when it comes to making important life choices. You handle too many things at once only to mess it later. However, there is a tender side to you as well. You love to travel and are an intellectual and people appreciate you for your bright ideas. Your curiosity and tendency to learn new things take you places. Property dealings will remain on the profitable side today for Geminis, as your assets grow in value at a good rate.

Gemini Finance Today

Your financial condition remains stable and that will allow you to invest in a new partnership venture. Weigh the pros and cons before making a final commitment. Do not fall for schemes that look profitable, even if they are presented by close friends.

Gemini Family Today

You will have a harmonious domestic atmosphere, where you will enjoy the time with your loved ones. You can plan a family outing together, which will give you an opportunity to bond with everyone. Friends will also add joy to the trip.

Gemini Career Today

Your professional front looks bright. Your bosses will be very happy with your performance and your subordinates will look up to you and appreciate the way in which you work to your fullest capacity. Your meticulousness is likely to bring you a promotion in the coming months.

Gemini Health Today

Work pressures will wear you out and you need to take one step at a time to achieve a sound health. Mild allergies might trouble you. Give yourself the gift of spa treatment, which will not only freshen you up but will also help you calm your mind and relax your body.

Gemini Love Life Today

You need to take time out from your busy schedules to spend time in the company of your beloved. Ignoring their wishes and needs will force your romantic partner to break off their ties with you. Work towards making your love life spicier and more enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

