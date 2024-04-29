 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts a stable relationship | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts a stable relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 29, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for Apr 29, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Expect a happy love life & professional success today.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for opportunities to prove the mettle

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Single Gemini females can expect a proposal today. Spend more time with your lover today.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Single Gemini females can expect a proposal today. Spend more time with your lover today.

Expect a happy love life & professional success today. Despite good financial status, spend less. No major health issue will interrupt the routine life.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Keep your love life stable and creative. Your professional potential will receive accolades from the management. Though you’re financially good today, avoid large expenses. Be careful about your health.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be careful when you have disagreements in love. Some fracas may go out of control, leading to serious consequences. Have control over the emotions which will save the love affair. Single Gemini females can expect a proposal today. Spend more time with your lover today. If your partner’s habits are bothering you, then have a sit-down session and politely discuss what is bothering you. You may also plan a romantic dinner where your gifts will surprise the lover

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your official life will be productive today. Those who have interviews lined up for the first half of the day will clear them. Pay attention to the details at the office and this will help you win accolades for performance. Some team managers and team leaders will see tough challenges ahead but show the willingness to take up the responsibilities to prove their mettle. Students may find the examinations a little tougher but they will be able to crack the papers.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

There will be no financial trouble in your life as wealth will be pouring in from different sources. You may consider buying a property, house, or vehicle. Do not spend a big amount on luxury items but you may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances or even jewelry. Some Gemini females will donate money to charity or will even plan vacations as their monetary status permits that.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Do not take the official pressure to home and ensure you spend time with the family. Gemini natives with chest-related issues will need attention. Some minor allergies may be there and females may have migraine in the second half of the day. Be very particular about your diet and stay away from extremely sweet and aerated drinks. Instead prefer a healthy diet, which includes more leafy vegetables and fruits.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts a stable relationship
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On