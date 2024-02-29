 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024 predicts health hazards | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024 predicts health hazards

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024 predicts health hazards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 29, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for February 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. There will be a monetary success today.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in delivering results

Go for smart decisions in the office and accomplish every assigned task. Pay attention to settling disagreements in the love life. Health can be complicated today.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024: Health can be complicated today.

Stay hooked on your lover to enjoy the day. Display professional diligence and also utilize the prosperity to pay off the dues. Health can give you minor issues.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Stay positive in the relationship. Some love affairs may have tremors. Be careful about the words you use while having arguments as your lover may misinterpret them. Your attitude is important and always be a good listener. While spending time with your dear one, ensure you also share your emotions and do not delve into the past. You may meet your ex-partner and the chances of rekindling the past life are high. Married people need to be cautious as this should not impact married life.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Have a productive day where you may spend additional time at the office to accomplish the assigned tasks. Your proficiency will catch the attention of the management and even clients. Some clients will especially appreciate your efforts which will work out in the next appraisal. It is good to be innovative at team meetings and also maintain a cordial relationship with the management. Traders will find success in business expansion, especially to new places.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

There will be a monetary success today. As wealth will pour into your coffer, ensure the expenditure is also under control. Take the guidance of an expert for proper financial management. You can go ahead with the idea of renovating the house. You may send money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while having pain as you have higher chances of developing medical complications today. Gemini natives with a history of cardiac illness or liver issues should be careful. Avoid outside food and consume more fruits and vegetables. You need to be careful while working in the kitchen, especially while chopping vegetables. Some females may have menstrual complaints today.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

