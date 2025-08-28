Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for August 28, 2025: Overcome the professional hiccups

Gemini (May 21-June 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, avoid controversies today Despite minor issues in the love affair, you will see pleasant moments. Continue putting in full efforts to meet the deadlines at work. Health is also good. HT Image

While problems exist in the love life, you both will have a happier time together. Continue giving your best efforts at the office and meet the deadlines. Both wealth and health will be good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will see minor turbulence that demands an immediate solution. You need to devote time to the love affair, and there should also be proper communication. Single male natives will see someone special today. However, wait for a few days to propose. Today, you may also resolve old issues with the ex-lover, which will mark the restarting of an old love affair. Married females must be careful while reconnecting with their ex-lover, as this may create issues in their family life today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will see hiccups in the first part of the day, but things will get back to normal as he day progresses. You may succeed in settling minor issues with the coworkers, and new responsibilities may also keep you active even after office hours. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target, but eventually will succeed in their professional life. Deal with unhappy clients tactically to be in the good books of the management.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and this will help in making payments and clearing all the dues. You may make smart and beneficial financial decisions, including renovation of the home, purchase of a vehicle, or buying a new home. You may also consider investing in the stock market. Businessmen will be in a good condition to expand the trade to new territories.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise and focus on a healthy lifestyle to stay healthy. A walk in the park or spending time with the family will keep you happy and relaxed. Those who are not feeling well should consult a doctor and must take all medicines on time. Some natives will have pain in their knees and elbows. You should also be careful to cut down on sugar and oil. Instead, consume more vegetables and fruits.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)