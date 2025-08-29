Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: A good new await for students

Gemini (May 21-June 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for surprises Resolve troubles in your love life while handling the official tasks diligently. Minor financial issues exist. Pay attention to your lifestyle and consult a doctor today. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Devote more time to the relationship. Focus on the job and you will win accolades for your performance. Minor financial issues can cause trouble. Health also demands more attention.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Do not let egos hamper your romance today. Spend more time with the lover and ensure you do not delve into the past, which may upset the lover. You may also consider a romantic dinner where you may introduce the lover to the parents. A new person may walk into your life, which will bring happiness and joy. Some married persons will require keeping a distance from ex-lovers as the family life will be in a fix today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the productivity, as there will be issues. Be cordial with the team members, and this will work out in team projects. There can be minor communication issues with the client, which may lead to turbulence. You may also look for opportunities to brush up on technical skills. Those who are into business related to textiles, footwear, food, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics will see good returns. Some students planning to move abroad for higher studies will need to wait for a day or two for good news.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth carefully, and you may expect good returns from previous investments. A sibling will face a legal issue, and you will be expected to provide monetary assistance. You may need to contribute to a wedding within the family. Some females will also spend on a party at the office. Do not invest in the stock market unless you have a thorough knowledge of it. There can be success in the business, and entrepreneurs will also sign new deals for future expansions.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will be there, but you don’t need to worry about them. However, some seniors will have sleep-related issues. You should also be careful not to lift heavy objects above the head in the second part of the day. Those who have chest or cardiac issues may develop complications. You may also have vision-related issues. Seniors should be careful while walking through slippery areas.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)