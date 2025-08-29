Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: A good new await for students

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 04:02 am IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today: Do not let egos hamper your romance today.

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for surprises

Resolve troubles in your love life while handling the official tasks diligently. Minor financial issues exist. Pay attention to your lifestyle and consult a doctor today.

Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Devote more time to the relationship. Focus on the job and you will win accolades for your performance. Minor financial issues can cause trouble. Health also demands more attention.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Do not let egos hamper your romance today. Spend more time with the lover and ensure you do not delve into the past, which may upset the lover. You may also consider a romantic dinner where you may introduce the lover to the parents. A new person may walk into your life, which will bring happiness and joy. Some married persons will require keeping a distance from ex-lovers as the family life will be in a fix today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the productivity, as there will be issues. Be cordial with the team members, and this will work out in team projects. There can be minor communication issues with the client, which may lead to turbulence. You may also look for opportunities to brush up on technical skills. Those who are into business related to textiles, footwear, food, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics will see good returns. Some students planning to move abroad for higher studies will need to wait for a day or two for good news.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth carefully, and you may expect good returns from previous investments. A sibling will face a legal issue, and you will be expected to provide monetary assistance. You may need to contribute to a wedding within the family. Some females will also spend on a party at the office. Do not invest in the stock market unless you have a thorough knowledge of it. There can be success in the business, and entrepreneurs will also sign new deals for future expansions.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will be there, but you don’t need to worry about them. However, some seniors will have sleep-related issues. You should also be careful not to lift heavy objects above the head in the second part of the day. Those who have chest or cardiac issues may develop complications. You may also have vision-related issues. Seniors should be careful while walking through slippery areas.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: A good new await for students
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On