Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2025 predicts interference in love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 18, 2025 04:02 AM IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Do not get into office gossip or politics.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for more opportunities around

Accept more love in life today and also share happiness around. Professional challenges will be well handled. Both money and health are good today.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2025: Do not let minor ego-related issues impact the relationship.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2025: Do not let minor ego-related issues impact the relationship.

Continue showering love on the partner and this will reflect in the relationship. Consider opportunities to excel in your career. Financially you are good and no health issue exists.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Do not let minor ego-related issues impact the relationship. You need to be open in communication and there should also be free flow of love. Value the opinions of the lover and consider the suggestions with an open mind. Some love affairs will have interference from a friend or relative that can have a serious impact. Single females will receive a proposal today. Married females may have issues at the spouse’s house and this needs to be addressed through discussions.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new tasks that may also require specialized knowledge. Your commitment will invite the attention of seniors who may also reward you with accolades. Do not get into office gossip or politics. Stay away from office dramas, and also possess strong communication with your seniors. The management expects outstanding performance and you must confirm you deliver the best results. Today is also good to join a new company. Businessmen will pick the second part of the day to launch a new venture or concept.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be there and you will also buy a new property. A medical emergency within the family will also need you to spend a big amount. Though you may invest in speculative businesses and stocks, it is crucial to have a good understanding of the market. You may also require spending for a party at the office today. Entrepreneurs will also clear all pending dues.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life. You may start the day with exercise and the second part of the day is also good to join a gym or yoga session. No major medical issue will hurt you. Avoid driving at night and also skip alcohol for a day. Some children may develop viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues. Ladies should be careful while boarding a train today.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
