Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 12, '22 states, mental peace

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21) Lucky stars bring plenty of reasons to feel happy today for Gemini natives. Your proven ability to conceptualize quick strategies is likely to help on the professional front. You succeed in resolving misunderstandings with your business partner and formulate new plans to increase your capital. Fate is likely to support you and brings you everything you can wish for on the romantic front. Singles may also get an opportunity to strengthen a new connection. Time to enjoy the company of children by teaching them good values and giving them responsibilities. The day is likely to be beneficial for students who are interested in pursuing research. They may make an important breakthrough and get shortlisted for a prestigious honour. Travelling with kids can be a challenge, try to reduce the stress and nerves with proper planning. It may become difficult to refute someone’s claims on your property. So tread with care. Your plans to acquire property today need to be postponed for some other day as stars appear unfavourable.

Saturn Transit Impact on Gemini The transition of Saturn appears favourable for making some changes in your day-to-day life. Your inherent potential is likely to lead you in a new direction at the workplace. Tread with care on the financial front during the transit and avoid making any major investment at this time as some losses are foreseen. It is advised to involve yourself in some creative work to energize yourself. Misunderstandings with family members may get resolved during the transit and harmony may reign in your house.

Gemini Finance Today Gemini natives succeed in sorting out past differences with close associates or business partners. An ability to act swiftly would immensely help in financial matters. Financially, your expenses are likely to rise, but you should not worry as they won't surpass your income.

Gemini Family Today It is time to lend a helping hand to children to complete their home assignments. It would also boost bonding with them. Give an ear to everyone’s problem to keep things under control on the domestic front.

Gemini Career Today Timely efforts and an enthusiastic attitude bring orderliness to chaotic professional life. Delegating responsibilities among trustworthy subordinates would immensely help in completing work on time. It may bring your leadership qualities to the forefront.

Gemini Health Today Your health and mental peace would remain above average today. Strengthen your body's resistance and make sure to get plenty of sleep and rely on both for a bit longer. Work on building up your body's resilience and take plenty of exercises.

Gemini Love Life Today Allow for plenty of improvement and progress in your love life. Singles will have to take things a little slow with a new acquaintance. Married Geminis should intensify their relationship. Make your partner commit themselves to you through interesting and shared experiences.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

